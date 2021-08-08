Tokyo, Aug 8 (AP) Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto on Sunday hailed what she called the "can-do" attitude of this year's Olympics, held despite all the problems associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

She was speaking just before the closing ceremony was set to take place.

While outbreaks of coronavirus have largely been avoided within the Olympic bubble of athletes, Tokyo recorded record numbers of coronavirus cases over the last week.

But Hashimoto said there was no evidence linking the upsurge in cases to the Games. Tokyo reported 4,066 cases on Friday.

As the Olympics come to an end, organizers have yet to decide on whether spectators will be allowed during the Paralympics.

Hashimoto said this would be decided "at the right time".

The Paralympics will run from August 24 to September 5. (AP)

