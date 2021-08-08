The 2021 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2021) will be the fifth installment of the competition after the league was postponed last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. TNPL 2021 is scheduled to be played from July 19, 2021, to August 15, 2021, with all matches taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai behind closed doors. Meanwhile, fans searching for TNPL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. TNPL 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Chepauk Super Gillies is the most successful team in the competition’s history, winning it twice in four seasons and once again are looking like the team to beat as they are currently at the top of the table. The league has missed a number of star player’s due to international commitments but has still produced some edge-of-the-seat action.

When Is Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The TNPL 2021 edition will be played from July 19, 2021, to August 15, 2021 with all the matches taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai behind closed doors. The matches are held every day at 07:30 pm IST with double headers starting from 03:30 pm IST.

Where To Watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of TNPL 2021 in India and will telecast the matches on TV. Fans can tune into the Star Sports Tamil channel to catch the Tamil Commentary and the Star Sports 2 channel will telecast the games in English commentary.

How To Watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 Live Online Streaming In India?

TNPL 2021 Live Streaming will be available on online platforms as Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming platform of Star Sports will stream the competition live on its app and website. Fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live stream.

