New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Seven days ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday roped in SFA Pvt Ltd as one of its sponsors for the showpiece event.

"We are happy to inform you about one more sponsorship which is confirmed by SFA Pvt Ltd to IOA since our last update to you on 14th July," said Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, IOA. "SFA has confirmed to us sponsorship of Rs 1 crore," he added.

IOA had earlier entered sponsorship agreements with MPL Sports Foundation as the 'Principal Sponsor' covering the Tokyo Olympic Games, 2022 Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games. On Wednesday IOA also confirmed global nutrition company Herbalife as one of its sponsors.

As per the IOA, MPL will pay a total of Rs 8 crore to IOA and in addition to this sports kit for the 2022 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, the Indian contingent will also be supplied by them.

In June, JSW Group was also roped in as a sponsor for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. In a statement issued by IOA chief Narinder Batra and Secretary Rajeev Mehta, the IOA had said that Parth Jindal, CEO of JSW, had confirmed the sponsorship of Rs 1 crore to the governing body.

Moreover, Amul had also come forward to support IOA for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Amul's sponsorship is for Rs 1 crore for a period till December 31, 2021.

Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and the Games will run up to August 8 this year. The event was slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

