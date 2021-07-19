New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Golfer Jeev Milkha Singh on Monday remembered his late father Milkha Singh and said the legendary sprinter would always get goosebumps talking about the Olympics.

Indian sportspersons will be participating in 18 disciplines viz., Archery, Athletics, Boxing, Badminton, Equestrian, Fencing, Golf, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Rowing, Shooting, Sailing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Weightlifting, and Wrestling.

Jeev said the key success is the belief system and the athlete must stay positive during the Tokyo Olympics.

"Athletes representing India in the Tokyo Olympics all the very best. Stay positive, believe in yourself. The key to success is the belief system you have in yourself. You are the pride of the nation. Give it 100 per cent and make the country proud," Jeev said in a video.

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh had passed away in June this year due to Covid-related complications.

"It's the pinnacle of sports. I know how much it means to all sportspersons to represent their country in the @Olympics. Dad would always get goosebumps talking about Olympic. All the best. The country is rooting or you. #Cheer4India," Jeev tweeted.

Track legend Milkha had a personal best of 20.7 seconds in 200m in Lahore on January 31, 1960. It set him up for a gallant show in the Rome Olympic Games where he clocked a National Record time of 45.6 seconds in the 400m final on September 6.

Besides his 1960 Olympic Games heroics, Milkha Singh will be remembered for his victory in the 1958 Commonwealth Games in Cardiff. He won gold in the 440-yard sprint in a Games Record time of 46.6 seconds. Milkha Singh is survived by one son and three daughters.

Meanwhile, a total of 127 athletes from India will feature in the Tokyo Olympics. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country.

Tokyo Olympics will run from July 23 to August 8. The mega event was slated to be held last year, but it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

