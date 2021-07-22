By Nitin Srivastava

Tokyo [Japan], July 22 (ANI): Around 50 people will attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from the Indian side which is scheduled to be held on Friday in view of the COVID-19 concerns in the Japanese capital.

"Indian Olympic Association has almost decided to participate in the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics with 50 attendees," IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta told ANI.

"We will try to limit the number of officials and athletes within 50 or 50 in the opening ceremony. The figure will be around 50."

In the ceremony, India is at serial number 21 in the march past.

The sequence of march past is as per the Japanese alphabet and only six officials can participate from each participating nation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mehta stated that in the meeting of Chef de Mission of all the participating nations, it has been reiterated that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead.

"In the meeting of Chef de Mission of all the participating nations, it has been reiterated that Tokyo Olympics will go ahead. Only six officials from each participating nation will be allowed to be present at the opening ceremony," Rajeev said. (ANI)

