New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): JSW Group has announced awards amounting to more than Rs 25 million for all the Indian medal winners at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

These cash awards are a goodwill gesture by JSW to all the Indian athletes who brought home an Olympic medal and made the country proud. At the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020, India brought home its highest medal tally including one gold.

The cash grants announced by JSW Group will be awarded to the athletes in September 2021 at a ceremony to be scheduled at the Inspire Institute of Sport.

Parth Jindal, founder of Inspire Institute of Sport and JSW Sports, said, "These Indian athletes created history for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in more ways than one. JSW Group acknowledges the contribution of each of these athletes and their coaches in ensuring the Indian flag was flying high at Tokyo. While cricket has been India's No. 1 sport, I believe that as a country of 1.4 billion, we have much more space for new sports stars to emerge."

Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be awarded Rs 1 crore cash grant while his coach Klaus Bartonietz and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha will be awarded Rs 10 lakh each. Neeraj Chopra became India's second individual gold medal winner as well as the first Indian to win a medal in track and field at an Olympic Games. He threw his javelin 87.58 meters to clinch the gold medal.

Grappler Bajrang Punia will be awarded Rs 15 lakh while his coach Emzarios Bentinidis and physiotherapist Manish Chetri will be awarded Rs 5 lakh each. Wrestler Bajrang Punia became the third Indian debutant to win a medal at Tokyo 2020.

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya will be awarded Rs 20 lakh while his coach Satpal Singh will be awarded Rs 5 lakh. Ravi won the silver medal in men's 57kg freestyle wrestling. He is an Olympic debutant and a medal winner for India.

The Indian men's hockey team members will be awarded Rs 2 lakh each (all 16 players in the squad as well as head coach, head physio and assistant coach. A grant of Rs 1 lakh each will also be awarded to 4 other Coaching Staff. After 41-years, the Indian men's hockey team won an Olympic medal since the Gold at Moscow Olympics 1980.

PV Sindhu will be awarded Rs 15 lakh while her coach Park Tae-Sang will be awarded Rs 5 lakh. Sindhu brough home a bronze medal in women's singles badminton. She became the first Indian woman and only the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals.

Lovlina Borgohain will be awarded Rs 15 lakh while her coaches Raffaele Bergamasco and Sandhya Gurung will be awarded Rs 5 lakh each. Lovlina Borgohain brought home a bronze medal in women's welterweight (64-69kg). She is an Olympic debutant winner.

Mirabai Chanu will be awarded Rs 20 lakh while her coach Vijay Sharma will be awarded Rs 5 lakh. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened India's medal tally at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a silver in the women's 49kg. (ANI)

