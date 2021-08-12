After the disappointing Twenty-20 Internationals series which saw three of the four games being canceled due to rains, Pakistan and West Indies will face each other in a two-game Test series. The WI vs PAK 1st Test clash will be played at the Sabina Park Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, starting from August 12, 2021 (Thursday). Meanwhile, fans searching for WI vs PAK 1st Test 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Roston Chase Included as West Indies Name Squad for First Test Against Pakistan.

Pakistan were the better team in the T20Is as they won the only game played in the series, winning it 1-0. However, with a new format set to kick-off, both sides will be hoping for a fresh start. The Babar Azam-led side will be then slight favourites given their recent results in the longer game but the hosts will be aiming to make life difficult and register a win. Pakistan Name 19-player Squad for West Indies Tests.

Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Test 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 1st Test of the two-match series between West Indies and Pakistan will be played at the Sabina Park in Kingston, starting on August 12, 2021 (Thursday). The match has a scheduled start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:00 am local time.

Where To Watch for Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Test 2021 Match on TV?

There are no official broadcasters in India for the Pakistan vs West Indies Test series hence fans won’t be able to catch the live-action of the 1st Test match on TV. Meanwhile, fans in Pakistan can catch the action PAK vs WI, 1st Test 2021 on their TV sets as Ten Sports and PTV Sports will telecast the game live.

How To Watch Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Test 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can watch the Pakistan vs West Indies Test series on online platforms as FanCode will provide live streaming of PAK vs WI, 1st Test 2021 on its app and website for a nominal fee. Meanwhile, Pakistan fans can catch the live action on the official streaming platform of Ten Sports and PTV Sports.

