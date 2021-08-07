New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): As Neeraj Chopra gets ready to compete in the finals of javelin throw at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, India women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has rallied behind the javelin thrower, saying Neeraj is a perfect combination of strength and technique.

"Whether it's hitting a six for 90m or throwing javelin for 90m, it requires technique and strength. One such combination of technique and strength is Neeraj Chopra, I, Harmanpreet Kaur, am cheering for Neeraj Chopra. Let's cheer for India," said Harmanpreet in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of BCCI.

Neeraj Chopra had progressed for the men's final here at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday after attaining an automatic qualification in the Men's Long Throws Qualification -- Group A.

Neeraj Chopra who was throwing the javelin in 15th position in the group threw a monstrous throw of 86.65m and automatically qualified for the final after just his first attempt.

Finland's Lassi Etelatalo was another thrower who automatically qualified in the first attempt.

Earlier on Tuesday, another Indian Javelin thrower Annu Rani failed to qualify for the women's final here at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday after an underwhelming show in the Women's Long Throws Qualification -- Group A. (ANI)

