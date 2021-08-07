Lionel Messi remains without a club after contract renewal talks with Barcelona collapsed due to La Liga’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions on the Catalan club. And with the Argentine’s contract with the Blaugranas expiring in July 2021, he is still a free agent and now in search of a new team. It is understood that French giants Paris Saint Germain are leading the race for the 34-year-old’s signature. Barcelona Share Emotional Lionel Messi Video After Argentine’s Departure From the Club.

According to a report from RMC Sport, PSG are confident of signing Lionel Messi after the Argentine and Barcelona failed to register the player. It is understood that the 34-year-old has ‘said yes’ to play for the Parisian giants and though an official agreement is yet to be reached, Paris looks like the Argentina captain's next destination.

Paris Saint Germain are working on a contract to offer the former Barcelona star. It is understood that the Parisian outfit are preparing a two-year deal for the Argentina superstar with plus an option to extend his stay following the conclusion of the deal. Reports in France suggest that the 34-year-ld will earn around €35 million per season.

Barcelona and Lionel Messi were set to announce the Argentine extension with president Joan Laporta admitting that an agreement was reached but the contract wasn’t registered due to the club’s financial difficulties and La Liga’s FFP rules.

When asked about Lionel Messi’s arrival, PSG managed Mauricio Pochettino said that they are focused on the next game and the hierarchy are responsible for improving the team. ‘We’re focused on winning against Troyes, making a good game and a good start to the season. At the same time, Leonardo and our president are working to improve the team,’ he said.

