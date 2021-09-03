Tokyo [Japan], September 3 (ANI): Indian shooter Avani Lekhara on Friday reached the finals of the R8 women's 50m rifle 3P SH1 event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Avani shot a total of 388, 393 and 395 in Kneeling, Prone and Standing rounds respectively. She finished second in the qualification round.

Avani on Monday had created history by winning the gold medal in the Paralympics. The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal.

Avani finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points. (ANI)

