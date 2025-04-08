Bengaluru, April 8 (PTI) Uganda's Olympian Joshua Cheptegei, promising Kenyans Cintia Chepngeno and Gladys Kwamboka Mong'are, the reigning African champion in the 10,000m, are some of the prominent global runners who will grace this year's TCS World 10K to be held here on April 27.

In the men's section, Cheptegei, who is returning to the event for the first time since 2014, will be challenged by compatriot Stephen Kissa, a bronze medallist in the 2020 Delhi Half-Marathon.

Kenya's Vincent Langat, who clocked 26:55 in Valencia earlier this year, may pull a surprise if conditions suit him.

Awet Nftalem Kibrab, who originated in Eritrea and emigrated to Norway in 2022, and Ethiopian Jenbery Sisay, may try their luck in the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race.

In the women's section, African runners from three different countries will be eager to stretch the favourites Chepngeno and Mong'are.

Eritrea's Rahel Daniel, who finished fifth in the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Ethiopia's 2023 African junior champion Asmarech Anley and Ugandan Sarah Chelangat will offer a tough challenge to the Kenyan duo.

Chelangat was a finalist in the 10,000m event at the Paris Olympic Games and the World Championships in recent years.

