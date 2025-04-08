Travis Head has become one of the household names in Indian cricket. Not just for the knockout blows he has often delivered to the India national cricket team in crucial tournaments and matches but also for his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad so far. The left-hander, after joining Sunrisers Hyderabad last year, finished with 567 runs in 15 matches at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 191.55 and was one of the reasons for the franchise making it to the final in 2024. While Indian fans, especially those in Hyderabad absolutely love him, this time, things took a bit of an unexpected route when a fan accused him of 'showing too much attitude' after he turned down a request for a selfie at a departmental store. Travis Head Turns ‘Hyderabaddie’, Star SRH Cricketer Inks Royally Challenged Bengaluru on Sign Board Before Running Off on Bike for Promotional Campaign (Watch Video).

In a video which has gone viral on Instagram, Travis Head was seen at a departmental store, purchasing some goods when a woman walked up to him, probably with a request for a selfie. The Australia and SRH star indicated with a hand gesture that he wasn't willing to oblige to the request after which the woman walked away. The fan, who made the allegation against Travis Head, then was seen following the cricketer as he walked at the departmental store and tried to reason him into clicking a picture with him, saying, "Please try to understand. We all Hyderabadis love you." The fan went on to add that since they love him, it was on Travis Head to 'give some response.' All while chasing him at the departmental store. Watch the viral video below

Travis Head Turns Down Fan's Request for Selfie, He Says 'Showing Too Much Attitude'

As Travis Head did not oblige to the request, the fan subsequently went on to allege that the cricketer was "showing too much attitude." He added that it was a 'worst experience' for someone who supported Travis Head and attempted to share his experience with other people at the store. As the video went viral on social media, several fans came out in Travis Head's defense, claiming that he politely refused the request for a photo and did not show any attitude. Netizens asked the fan why would he go on to invade the cricketer's personal space and one even commented, "Maybe he isn't socially available. Respect his boundaries bro!" ‘That’s Why He Does Not Face the First Ball Anymore’ Mitchell Starc Pokes Fun at Travis Head After Dismissing Him En Route to Maiden T20 Fifer in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Earlier, Travis Head won the Allan Border medal at the Australian Cricket Awards 2025 for his sensational performance across formats. Travis Head has established himself as one of the key members of the Australia national cricket team and played pivotal roles in Pat Cummins and co winning the ICC WTC (World Test Championship) and ODI World Cup titles in the year 2023, with India being the opposition in the final on both occasions.

