Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 21 (ANI): The 8th edition of the Ahmedabad Marathon, one of the most important dates in the sporting calendar, is upon us, and all arrangements are in place for the city's mega event, scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 24.

Ahmedabad Marathon along with the pivotal stakeholders - Ahmedabad City Police and Health Department - outlined all the arrangements, including medical facilities and the route, at a media conference in Ahmedabad on Friday. The stakeholders also came together to launch a new jersey that all athletes at the Ahmedabad Marathon will wear.

Present at the August occasion were David Cundy (World Athletics Course Measurement Administrator, Asia & Oceania) as the Race Director, Niraj Badgujar (Additional Commissioner, Sector - 1, Ahmedabad), Neeta Desai (DCP Zone 4), Dr. Amir Sanghavi (Medical Director, KD Hospital), and Sanjay Adesara (CBO, Adani Sportsline).

On race day, there will be ample arrangements, with more than 21 medical booths on the route and one critical medical station at the holding area. There will also be 21 hydration centres along the whole length of the course, with volunteers providing primary first aid or medication. The medical teams will also be located at the race's starting point more elaborately to deal with any possible serious situation. A quick response team of 108 Ambulances will be deployed along the course. The Ahmedabad Marathon will have a sustainability drive, wherein the water bottles used on the day will all be recycled and eventually used to make park benches.

The Ahmedabad Marathon, one of the city's most awaited events, is expected to see more than 20,000 participants come together and race for the top prize.

The participating categories are the full marathon (42.195 km), the half marathon (21.097 km), the 10 km run, and the 5 km run. The Ahmedabad Marathon, certified by the Athletics Federation of India and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, had a change of course for the first time in 2023, and this will be the second edition on this picturesque track. Spread across the city, the track covers iconic locations such as the Atal Bridge, Gandhi Ashram, and Ellis Bridge. There were more than 20,000 participants at the seventh edition of the Ahmedabad Marathon.

"The Ahmedabad Marathon is a great celebration of athleticism and all the hard work that the runners put in over the year. The course is a little different this season, and there is also scope for many of the runners to better their Personal Best times. This is a beautiful course, which is close to the Sabarmati River, and I am confident that we will see a memorable day on Sunday," Dave Cundy, Race Director, said as quoted by the Ahmedabad Marathon press release.

"The Ahmedabad Marathon is very close to my heart because while I am a doctor, I have run the event a couple of times. What is key in such events, which are all about endurance, is that the athletes know their own boundaries. There will be medical arrangements along the full track and at the start and finish points. I would like to wish the athletes the very best and hope we have a day where the doctors are not called upon," said Amir Sanghavi, Medical Director, of KD Hospital.

"Ahmedabad City Police aim to create a safe and seamless traffic-free environment for the running event. The Ahmedabad City Police Team of officers and police personnel will be actively deployed to address any concerns promptly. We're prepared to handle any situation from crowd management, and traffic regulation to emergency response measures," said Neeraj Badgujar, Additional Commissioner Sector 1, Ahmedabad City.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Adesara, said, "The Ahmedabad Marathon is an event that is part of the city and nation's fabric. We are delighted to receive such great support from the Police and medical departments to help carry this out seamlessly. After a lot of preparation, finally, it is time for the big day, and I wish everyone the very best for the Marathon. Here's to a memorable day of athleticism, unity, and support for the Indian Armed Forces."

The second-largest full marathon in India, which is also an expression of gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forces champions through the #Run4OurSoldiers initiative, will see more than 3,000 armed officers and hundreds of police officers taking part in the event as runners. (ANI)

