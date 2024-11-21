After losing a major Test series at home, the India National Cricket Team will be in action once again but this time it will be away from home. Gautam Gambhir and men have travelled to Australia and are gearing up for a five-match Test series against the hosts. The conditions will be different for Indian players as the surfaces in Australia provide more bounce than usual and the role of fast bowlers will be very crucial for both sides. India will be slightly low on confidence as New Zealand National Cricket Team whitewashed them in a three-match Test series in India. ‘Virat Kohli Will Excel in Australia’: Irfan Pathan Gives His Take on Indian Batter’s Performance in IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 (See Post).

The Australia National Cricket Team were last spotted in action for Test cricket in March 2024 when they battled New Zealand away from home. Australia won the series 2-0 and stunned New Zealand at home. This will be a good chance for Australia to keep that top spot in the World Test Championship 2023-25 rankings with them. If India will be able to bag wins in four Test matches out of five, only then they will have a chance to make it to the WTC 2023-25 final. It is going to be a tough and challenging series for Gautam Gambhir and India.

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record in Test Matches

Australia and India have clashed in 107 Test matches against each other, where the Aussies are leading with 45 victories, and the men in blue have come out victorious 32 times. A total of 29 IND vs AUS Test matches ended in a draw.

IND vs AUS 1st Test Key Players

Travis Head Yashasvi Jaiswal Virat Kohli Josh Hazlewood Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS 1st Test Key Battles

Jasprit Bumrah can be a pain for Australia. Josh Hazlewood on the other hand can be very challenging to the batting lineup of India. The opening batsmen of booth sides Travis Head and Yashasvi Jaiswal will have a big hand in providing their respective sides with a positive start. Virat Kohli will be also fighting to get back in his form.

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The India vs Australia 1st Test will be played at the iconic Perth Stadium, Perth, Australia from Friday, November 22. The IND vs AUS 1st Test will start at 07:50 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcasting rights for the IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 Series are purchased by Star Sports Network, who will air the IND vs AUS clash on their Star Sports Network channels For live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 match, fans can watch the contest on Disney+ Hotstar mobile App and website. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Ricky Ponting Sticks to His 3–1 Prediction in Favour of Australia Against India.

IND vs AUS Likely XI for 1st Test 2024

India National Cricket Team Likely XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Australia National Cricket Team Likely XI: Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carry (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Scott Boland

