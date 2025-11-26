Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 26 (ANI): Ahmedabad is preparing for one of its most celebrated sporting events -- the 9th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon (AAM) -- scheduled for Sunday, November, 30 2025. With meticulous planning and full coordination among civic agencies, the event is set to deliver a seamless and secure marathon experience for thousands of runners.

Organised by Adani Sportsline, the marathon is being supported by the Ahmedabad City Police, Traffic Police and the Health Department. At a joint press briefing on Wednesday (November 26), the organisers outlined event-day arrangements, route logistics and safety measures, as per a press release.

Present at the briefing were Race Director David Cundy, World Athletics Course Measurement Administrator (Asia & Oceania), along with Niraj Kumar Badgujar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Sector 1, Ahmedabad; Bhavna Patel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Ahmedabad, Gujarat; and Dr Amir Sanghavi, Medical Director, KD hospital.

Now just a year away from its 10-year milestone, the marathon continues to expand its footprint, with 24,000-plus runners expected to participate in this year's edition. Recognised for its high standards, AAM is certified by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). Since 2022, it has featured on the AIMS Global Marathon Event List, underscoring its status among the premier distance-running events worldwide.

This will be the third edition of the scenic course introduced in 2023. The track winds through Ahmedabad's most iconic locations, including Atal Bridge, Gandhi Ashram and Ellis Bridge, offering a picturesque, athlete-friendly run.

To flag off the marathon on Sunday, Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), will be present. Alongside him, respected members of the armed forces, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Indian Air Force, Major General Gaurav Bagga, General Officer Commanding, Indian Army, and Mandira Bedi - Actor, Presenter, Author and fitness enthusiast, will also be there to mark the occasion.

To ensure seamless medical preparedness, KD Hospital, as the official Medical Partner, has helped design an extensive medical support system. 21 medical booths will be positioned across the course, along with one critical-care station at the holding area. 108 ambulances will remain strategically deployed across the route. Additionally, various hydration centres staffed with trained volunteers will support athlete wellbeing throughout the run.

Senior police, traffic, and medical officials reiterated their readiness:

Niraj Kumar Badgujar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Sector 1, Ahmedabad, confirmed comprehensive plans for crowd management and emergency response. He said, "Police and running have always shared a deep connection, from training for exams to training camps and even now, running has always been important. And it continues to be important for us to successfully manage a major event like this marathon. The route of the marathon will go from seven stations, and they will all be in sync for traffic movement. The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has truly become a part of the city's identity, and I am proud to have been associated with it since 2018. I'm personally going to participate this year, and the entire police department is excited for the marathon. Hundreds of police personnel will be deployed for efficient coordination so that every participant and citizen can experience a safe and well-managed marathon. We are fully prepared to ensure the safety and security of our citizens."

Bhavna Patel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), spoke about traffic advisories for smooth movement in the city. She stated, "We are looking forward to being part of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, that has become synonymous with the city since its inception. Our team will put clear diversions, volunteers and advisories in place so that citizens enjoy a smooth, safe and memorable race day."

Dr Amir Sanghavi, Medical Director, KD Hospital, said, "The Ahmedabad Marathon touches me deeply. I have run it myself, and I know the courage it takes to challenge your body and mind. These events are powerful because they showcase the human spirit at its best--yet they also remind athletes to honour their limits and listen to their bodies. Our medical teams will be ready across the track, ensuring everyone's safety. I wish every participant strength, joy, and a race so seamless that the doctors are needed only to cheer from the sidelines."

Race Director Dave Cundy shared his confidence in hosting 24,000-plus runners this year. He stated, "This is my third year as the Race Director of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, and I look forward to help in executing another successul event on Sunday. Ahmedabad is a city deeply connected with its heritage. When I came on board, one of our major goals was to raise the standards and I am proud to say that the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon is a truly world-class event. This year, we have had a 33 per cent increase in numbers with more than 24,000 people running across different categories in the marathon. This is a huge occasion for the city, and we would like to thank all the authorities, as well as the public, who turn out in huge numbers to support this event." Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, expressed gratitude to the city's institutions and citizens for their continued support. He emphasised the marathon's enduring theme, #Run4OurSoldiers, with more than 4,000 armed forces personnel and police officers will participate, honouring India's defence forces and commemorating their valour through Operation Sindoor.

"Like every year, the entire city will be activated with the support from the local authorities to make this event successful. This is the only marathon in the country where there is such an active involvement from the armed forces. #Run4Soldiers has been our aim since the inception of the marathon, and we are delighted to be fulfilling it since the last nine years. On behalf of the Adani Sportsline team, and each participant, we would like to thank the Sabarmati River Front Police, Traffic Police, our medical staff and everyone else who makes this event a great success", he concluded. (ANI)

