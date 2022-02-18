Bengaluru, Feb 18 (PTI) Jaipur Pink Panthers will cross swords with Puneri Paltan for a place in the eliminators of the Pro Kabaddi League here on Saturday.

Jaipur have 62 points from 21 matches and that might not be enough to guarantee a top six finish. They will definitely need at least a tie and other results going their way to be in the reckoning for a playoff spot.

The match will be doubly difficult because their opponents Puneri Paltan will also want a win to clinch a playoff berth.

Most teams have approached the mat with an aggressive defence in this crucial stage of the tournament. Pune and Jaipur will be expected to do the same.

Jaipur benched Deepak Hooda in their previous matches to bolster the defence and might continue that strategy against the potent attacking duo of Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar.

The youngsters have been the breakout stars of the tournament with their fearless raiding.

Jaipur's raider Arjun Deshwal has been arguably the smartest attacker in the tournament. He is constantly learning on the mat and adapting according to the opposition's plans. When the defences play a high line, he resorts to quick toe and hand touches.

Pune will be hoping their in-form corner combination of Sombir and Vishal Bhardwaj has a solution to Deshwal's constant probing.

Gujarat Giants will face U Mumba in the second match of the night. The Giants need a win on the final day of the league stages to ensure they have a chance of playoff qualification.

Haryana Steelers will need to win against table-toppers Patna Pirates in the final game of the league stages to clinch a place in the playoffs.

