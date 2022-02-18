Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators face off against each other in the latest round of Pakistan Super League 2022 (PSL T20). The PSL clash will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 18, 2022 (Friday). It is contest between top-placed team and fifth-placed team on the PSL 2022 points table.. Meanwhile, fans searching for Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2022 streaming can scroll down below. Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get PSL 7 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Multan Sultans are in hot form and have won seven out of eight matches. Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, have won three out of eight games in the PSL 2022 thus far.

Multan Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Multan Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is scheduled to be held on February 18, 2022 (Friday) and will begin at 03:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Multan Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Multan Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

Multan Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, Multan Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators match online for fans in India.

