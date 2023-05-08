London [United Kingdom], May 8 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspurs have launched an investigation after their South Korean winger Son Heung-min was racially abused in their 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Tottenham released an official statement on Sunday which said that they are investigating the matter with the help of Metropolitan Police and Crystal Palace. They will take strict action if a person is found guilty.

Also Read | RR vs SRH IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Run Fest in Jaipur Sees Sunrisers Hyderabad Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Contest.

"We are aware of an allegation of racial abuse towards Heung-Min Son during yesterday's match.

Discrimination of any kind is abhorrent and has no place in society, our game and at our Club.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma’s Fifty, Cameos From Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad Help Sunrisers Hyderabad Clinch Thrilling Win Over Rajasthan Royals.

We are working with Met Police and Crystal Palace to investigate and identify the individual involved.

We will do everything in our powers to ensure that if found guilty, the individual will receive the strongest possible action - as was the case earlier this season when Son suffered similar racial abuse at Chelsea."

Crystal Palace also issued a statement on the incident and they have threatened to ban the individual if he is found guilty of the act.

"We are aware of a video circulating online (as well as reports made directly to us) regarding an individual in the away end at Spurs yesterday, appearing to make racist gestures towards Heung-Min Son."

Tottenham managed to clinch the victory with a goal from Harry Kane in the added minutes of the first half. This victory ended their four-game winless run under stand-in manager Ryan Mason.

They will be back in action against Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)