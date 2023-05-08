Tottenham Hotspur recently came back to the winning ways after defeating Crystal Palace 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Something very unpleasant took place during this match. In the 89th minute of the game, Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min was replaced by Arnaut Danjuma. Just when Son was moving towards the dugout, the Spurs forward was racially abused by a fan (allegedly a Crystal Palace fan). A video of a fan showing racist gestures toward the Spurs forward has started to surface on the internet. Premier League 2022-23: Harry Kane's Header Helps Tottenham Hotspur to Register 1-0 Win over Crystal Palace.

Son Heung-Min Racially Abused by Fan

Palace fan making a racist gesture to Son yesterday. Disgusting pic.twitter.com/yBFRd5l4mg — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) May 7, 2023

