Sydney [Australia], December 13 (ANI): Ben McDermott and Jack Wildermuth smashed their respective century as India's three-day day-night practice game against Australia A ended in a draw here at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.

McDermott and Wildermuth played unbeaten knocks of 107 and 111 runs respectively as Australia A scored 307/4 before the conclusion of the match.

Also Read | BFC vs KBFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020-21 Clash, Here Are Last 5 Match Results of Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Encounters in Indian Super League.

Earlier, resuming the second session of day three at 89/3, Alex Carey and McDermott kept the visitors at bay as the duo put on 117 runs for the fourth wicket. This partnership saw both batsmen going past their fifty-run mark. However, in an attempt to clear the boundary ropes, Carey (58) ended up giving his wicket away to Hanuma Vihari, reducing Australia A to 142/4.

Wildermuth then joined McDermott in the middle and the duo ensured that Australia A does not lose any more wickets.

Also Read | Colombo Kings Head Coach Herschelle Gibbs Resigns From LPL 2020, Leaves for South Africa After Family Members Contract COVID-19 Virus.

During the first session, Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj bagged early wickets to put visitors on top on the final day. India had posted a 473-run target against the Carey-led side after declaring the second innings on their overnight total of 386-4.

Marcus Harris and Joe Burns had opened the innings but both of them failed to put up a show against the quality Indian bowling line-up. Shami sent both the openers -- Harris (5) and Burns (1) -- back to the pavilion and gave India an early lead in the first session. Nic Maddinson came in to bat at number three and he got support from McDermott. The duo tried to revive the innings as they added a brief 14-run stand before Maddinson (14) was removed by Siraj.

Earlier, India's score read 386/4 at stumps on day two, a lead of 472 runs with centurion Hanuma Vihari giving Rishabh Pant (103*) a company with an unbeaten 104. Vihari's hit 13 boundaries during his 194-ball knock. Pant on his part hit six sixes and nine boundaries to send the host bowlers on a leather hunt.

Brief Scores: India 194 and 386/4 (Hanuma Vihari 104*, Rishabh Pant 103*; Mark Steketee 2-54) vs Australia A 108 and 307/4 (Ben McDermott 107*, Jack Wildermuth 111*, Mohammed Shami 2-58). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)