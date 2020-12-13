Colombo Kings dealt a massive blow as their head coach Herschelle Gibbs has resigned from Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 with immediate effect after his family members contracted the COVID-19 virus. The former cricketer will now fly back to South Africa, and he confirmed the news on Twitter. “Mom in hospital covid reasons. Brother was also in hospital from covid and sister recovering from covid.. had to come back home,” Gibbs wrote in his tweet. Earlier, Colombo Kings’ captain Angelo Mathews confirmed that Gibbs will not serve them in the tournament anymore due to his family problems. Shahid Afridi, Mohammed Amir Get into War of Words With Young Afghanistan Player Naveen-ul-Haq.

“The Team owners informed us that @hershybru had resigned as coach for personal reasons. he will leave to South Africa tonight,” Mathews said on Saturday. Gibbs’ indeed has done an impressive job as a coach with Colombo Kings finishing the group stage at the top of the team standings. However, the team will miss the Proteas legend’s guidance in the knockout games.

Here's Herschelle Gibbs' Tweet!!

Mom in hospital covid reasons. Brother was also in hospital from covid and sister recovering from covid.. had to come back home🙏 https://t.co/BQboARZ492 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) December 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Colombo Kings – who won six of their eight matches in the group stage – will meet Galle Gladiators in the first semi-final. The encounter will take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. Angelo Mathews & Co will indeed take the field as favourites but being complacent against the Gladiators will not be vice.

The two other teams to have qualified for the knockouts are Dambulla Viiking and Jaffna Stallions. Regardless of the positions in the points table, the top four teams will have to play good cricket in the knockouts, and all four teams have equal chances of lifting the trophy on Wednesday (December 16).

