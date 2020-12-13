The second match of doubleheader Sunday in the Indian Super League (ISL) will see Bengaluru FC locking horns with Kerala Blasters FC. The encounter takes place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao with stakes being high. Bengaluru have made a steady start to their campaign with one win, and three draws this season. Although, they haven’t faced a single defeat, they are accused of being reluctant in their approach. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters haven’t made a delightful start to their campaign and are still searching for their first win of the season. So far, they have lost two matches while the other two ended in a draw. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Speaking of the history, the two southern rivals have faced each other on six occasions with Bengaluru dominating the head-to-head record. They have won on four occasions while the pendulum swung in Kerala’s favour only once. The remaining encounter ended in a draw. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at how the two sides fared in their previous five ISL meetings. BFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC – February 15, 2020 - Kerala Blasters FC Win 2-1

Kerala Blasters were on the back foot straightway with Bartholomew Ogbeche striking the nets for Bengaluru in the 16th minute. However, that proved to be last delightful point for Bengaluru in the game as Bartholomew Ogbeche levelled the scores with a strike just after the first half. He converted a penalty to score another goal in the 72nd minute as Kerala Blasters won the game 2-0.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC – November 23, 2019 - Bengaluru FC Win 1-0

A tight contest was seen between these two side’s first meeting in ISL 2019-20. Defences of both teams were impeccable as the first half ended without a goal on the board. Bengaluru skipper Sunil Chhetri, however, smashed the nets in the 55th and guided his side to a 1-0 win.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC – February 6, 2019 – Match Drawn

The two teams played their only draw in their last meeting of ISL 2018-19. Kerala’s Slaviša Stojanović opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Courage Perkuson extended the lead 2-0 just before the lunch. Bengaluru, however, came back in the second half and levelled the scores with Udanta Singh and skipper Sunil Chhetri finding nets. As a result, the game ended in a draw.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC – November 5, 2018 - Bengaluru FC Win 2-1

Sunil Chhetri shone once again to help Bengaluru FC clinch another encounter. The skipper was aggressive from the outset as he netted the first goal in the 17th minute. However, Slaviša Stojanović soon levelled the scores with a strike in the 30th minute. Serbia’s Nikola Krčmarević scored the winner in the 80th to take Bengaluru over the line.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC – January 3, 2018 – Bengaluru FC Win 2-0

90 minutes weren’t enough to separate the southern rivals in their second meeting of ISL 2017-18. After no goal was scored in the mandatory time, extra time was added, and Bengaluru FC made full use of the opportunity. Miku and Udanta Singh netted goals as Bengaluru FC won 2-0.

