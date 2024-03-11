Christchurch [New Zealand], March 11 (ANI): Australian batter Travis Head continued his slump in the longer format of the game during the second Test against New Zealand at Christchurch on Monday.

During the chase of 279 runs, Head could manage only 18 runs in 43 balls. Earlier in the first innings, he made 21 runs in 19 balls, with two fours and a six.

Since the ICC World Test Championship final against India, where he smashed a match-winning 163, Head's Test cricket figures have been on a downward trajectory. In 12 matches since that title-winning clash, Head has scored 631 runs in 22 innings at an average of 28.68, with a century and three fifties. His best score is 119.

The opener's form in international cricket across all formats has been shaky since his match-winning ton against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup final held last November. In 14 matches since then, Head has scored 469 runs at an average of 24.68, with just one century in 19 innings. His best score is 119.

Coming to the second Test against New Zealand, Outstanding batting performances from batters Alex Carey and Mitchell Marsh helped Australia in clean-sweeping the two-match Test series against New Zealand at Hagley Oval on Monday.

Australia had won the toss and put NZ to bat first. Latham (38), Henry (29) and skipper Tim Southee (26) made decent scores as Kiwis were bundled out for just 162 runs. Josh Hazlewood (5/31) and Mitchell Starc (3/59) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia.

Australia had secured a 94-run lead in the first innings after being bundled out for 256 in reply to Kiwis' first innings total of 162 runs. Marnus Labuschagne (90 in 147 balls, with 12 fours) top-scored for the Aussies while pacer Matt Henry (7/67) wreaked havoc on Aussie batters, not allowing them to secure a massive lead.

Kiwis made a comeback into the game, securing a 278-run lead after being bundled out for 372 runs in their second innings. Half-centuries came from Rachin Ravindra (82 in 153 balls, with 10 fours), Tom Latham (73 in 168 balls, with eight fours), Daryl Mitchell (58 in 98 balls, with six fours and a six) and Kane Williamson (51 in 107 balls, with six fours). Skipper Pat Cummins (4/62) and Nathan Lyon (3/49) were among the top bowlers for the Aussies.

In the chase of 279 runs, Australia was 80/5 at one point, but the lower middle order fought back remarkably. Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (98* in 123 balls, with 15 fours), Mitchell Marsh (80 in 102 balls, with 15 fours and a six) and Cummins (32* in 44 balls, with four boundaries) sealed a three-wicket win for Australia and a series win of 2-0.

Ben Sears (4/90) and Henry (2/94) were the top bowlers for Aussies.

Carey became the 'Player of the Match' for his knock and 10 dismissals behind the stumps. (ANI)

