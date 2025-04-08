Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS motor company announced the rollout of its 2025 season of the PETRONAS TVS India One Make Championship (OMC), with selection trials set to begin in May at the Madras International Circuit in Irungattukottai, Sriperumbudur, near here.

The PETRONAS TVS India One Make Championship is a premier racing platform shaping the motorsport landscape by discovering and training emerging talent in motorcycle racing.

The championship offers expert mentorship and national-level exposure, helping racers refine their skills and contribute to the growth of Indian motorsports.

The selection trials will be conducted from May 9 to May 11 at the Madras International Circuit across multiple categories—TVS Young Media Racer Programme, Women's OMC, TVS Rookie OMC, and TVS RR310 OMC.

"TVS Racing is driven by a passion for motorsport and a commitment to shaping the future of racing talent in India. The PETRONAS TVS India One Make Championship has been a launchpad for aspiring riders, breaking barriers across age and gender," said Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business-Premium, TVS Motor Company, in a statement.

"Through our pioneering ‘Track to Road' philosophy, we not only build champions but also bring cutting-edge race technology to our high-performance TVS Apache motorcycles, ensuring that every rider experiences the thrill of innovation," he added.

"Safety remains a top priority, with participants equipped with high-standard gear, including Alpinestars airbag jackets, FIM-certified helmets, FIM-spec racing suits, and personalised race-tuned machines," he further said.

