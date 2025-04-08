The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The IPL 2025 league stages are heating up, and both sides are looking to tighten their grip on the points table. The Shubman Gill-led side is in a strong position in the IPL 2025 standings. After losing the first match, the one-time champions bounced back brilliantly and secured three consecutive victories. Another victory will help them to climb into the top tier of the IPL 2025 points table. The 2008 champions Rajasthan have managed to win two games from four outings. They are in the mid-table mix with four points. A crucial win will avoid slipping further behind. GT Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Gujarat Titans Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Despite wins in their previous matches, both sides have visible flaws in their bowling departments. For GT, Mohammed Siraj and R Sai Kishore have been their best bowlers, but the form of Rashid Khan and Ishant Sharma will concern them. Meanwhile, Rajasthan opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Sanju Samson's form will be a concern. In the bowling department, Sandeep Sharma and Jofra Archer have shown promising signs, but other bowlers need to step up.

GT vs RR Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other in six matches in the Indian Premier League. Out of these, Gujarat has secured five victories, whereas Rajasthan has emerged victorious on one occasion.

GT vs RR IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Shubman Gill Mohammed Siraj Sanju Samson Jofra Archer Yashasvi Jaiswal Sai Kishore

GT vs RR IPL 2025 Key Battles

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj has been in sensational form in the IPL 2025. Siraj's performance has put the Shubman Gill-led side in a dominant position in the IPL 2025 standings. Rajasthan Royals batters need to be careful against him. RR speedster Jofra Archer has found his form back with the ball. His pace might trouble GT batters. In the previous match, Archer produced a match-winning spell for RR.

GT vs RR IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 9. The GT vs RR IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

GT vs RR IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the GT vs RR live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would require a subscription for the same. GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals.

GT vs RR IPL 2025 Impact Players

Gujarat Titans have used their impact players very smartly in IPL 2025. In their previous match, all-rounder Washington Sundar was used. The left-handed batter played a superb 49 runs, which helped them to secure an easy win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sundar might be used again as the impact player for the GT vs RR match. Rajasthan Royals used Yudhvir Singh Charak as their impact player during the PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match. He or Tushar Deshpande might be used as their impact player during the match against the Gujarat Titans.

