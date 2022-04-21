Chennai, Apr 21 (PTI): TVS Racing, the racing team of two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor Company, on Thursday announced conduct of TVS Asia One-Make Championship in Malaysia later this year.

The championship, to be conducted for the first time, would be held along with the Asian Road Racing Championship in Malaysia.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh Compares MI vs CSK Clash with India-Pakistan Game.

The rider selection process for the championship was scheduled at Sepang circuit in Malaysia on April 27 to shortlist eight riders from Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, the Philippines, a company statement said.

Additionally, eight other riders would be nominated independently by the TVS Racing team.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah Congratulate Kieron Pollard Following His Retirement From International Cricket.

Apart from the race in Malaysia, the One-Make championship would also be held in Indonesia, Japan and Thailand.

"The engineering and performance prowess in our race machines has been derived from TVS Racing's race-bred pedigree on the track, proving its mettle across a host of racing formats and has put us on the global map," said Vimal Sumbly who recently joined TVS Motor Company as Head-Premium Business said.

"We take this as an opportunity to take our learnings from the Indian tracks and demonstrate our capabilities internationally. We also look forward to having international racers atop our TVS Asia One Make Apache RR310 motorcycles competing in the future championships," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)