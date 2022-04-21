Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 : Indian batter Yuvraj Singh on Thursday congratulated the West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard after the latter announced his retirement from international cricket. Notably, Singh has also represented Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the team Pollard plays for currently. Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in DC vs RR IPL 2022 Match 34.

"Congratulations on a splendid career big fella! My partner in the six sixes club a fierce competitor who let his game do the talking! Enjoyed sharing the dressing room with you. Lots of love and good wishes to you and your family for your second innings! @kieron.pollard55," posted Singh on Instagram. India pacer and fellow MI player Jasprit Bumrah also congratulated the all-rounder at the conclusion of his journey as an international player.

"A power-hitting maestro, a solid team man and a great friend. Congratulations on an impressive international career Polly, you're a legend! All the very best for everything to come. @KieronPollard55," tweeted Bumrah. Pollard, was the skipper of West Indies' limited-overs teams. He played a total of 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is for the Caribbean team. He made his ODI debut in April 2007 against South Africa and his T20I debut the following year opposite Australia in Bridgetown. He never played a Test for West Indies and was one of the many white-ball specialists for West Indies for more than a decade. The 34-year-old was part of the West Indies team that won the 2012 ICC WT20 and missed out on his second T20 World Cup title in 2016 because of injury. Pollard is currently part of the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League 2022.

