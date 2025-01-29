Bangi (Malaysia), Jan 29 (PTI) Sri Lanka signed off from the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup with an impressive 12-run victory over Australia here on Wednesday.

Australia had already qualified for the semi-finals ahead of Sri Lanka but were unable to carry their unbeaten record into the last four.

Chamudi Praboda led an impressive bowling attack that took wickets at regular intervals. Australia were not allowed to build any momentum in their chase of 100.

With Australia requiring 20 from the final over, Sri Lanka held their nerve to seal a memorable victory.

Sri Lanka were also restricted by a strong performance from Australian bowlers, as Lily Bassingthwaighte finished with figures of 3/7 but it proved too much to chase in Bangi.

Australia now face South Africa for a place in the final on January 31 before India take on England later on the same day.

Earlier in the day, Nigeria ended their campaign with a thrilling six-run victory over Ireland.

Lilian Ude returned with impressive figures of 3 for 11 to consistently stymie Ireland's chase of 95, after Christabel Chukwuonye led a steady innings with the bat for Nigeria.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka 99 for eight in 20 overs (Sanjana Kavindi 19, Sumudu Nisansala 18; Lily Bassingthwaighte 3/7, Hasrat Gill 2/18) beat Australia 87 for eight in 20 overs (Caoimhe Bray 27, Eleanor Larosa 18; Chamudi Praboda 2/13, Pramudi Methsara 2/16) by 12 runs.

Nigeria: 94/7 in 20 overs (Christabel Chukwuonye 25, Peculiar Agboya 17; Kia McCartney 2/13, Niamh MacNulty 1/12) beat Ireland 88 all out in 18.4 overs (Rebecca Lowe 21, Millie Spence 14; Lilian Ude 3/11, Anointed 2/8) by six runs. PTI

