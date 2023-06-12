Sao Paulo, Jun 12 (AP) Many young players caught the eye of scouts from major clubs during the Under-20 World Cup, which ended with Uruguay's first title in the tournament's history. They could be bargains of the next transfer window before they start playing for their senior national teams in the path to the next World Cup in 2026.

Here are five among the best performers of the competition in Argentina, all of them hoping to receive better opportunities or transfers to top leagues next season.

SEBASTIAN BOSELLI

The 19-year-old Uruguay defender is one of the reasons why the South American team conceded only three goals in its title winning campaign. Boselli's best asset is his positioning, which makes him look like a veteran on the pitch. He plays for Defensor, a club of Uruguay's first division. At home, he has been compared to Atletico Madrid's José Maria Gimenez, who also has average height for a defender. Website Transfermarkt estimates his value at 900,000 euros.

CESARE CASADEI

Chelsea's 20-year-old Italian midfielder was arguably the best player of the tournament. Casadei is a box-to-box player who likes to operate on the right flank, which has earned him comparisons with both Frank Lampard and Kaká. He scored seven goals that carried his team to the final, and will hope to be used at Chelsea. This season, he was loaned to Reading in the Championship division. He has a contract with the Blues until 2028. Transfermarkt raised his market value from 6 million to 12 million euros during the tournament.

MARCOS LEONARDO

The 20-year-old Brazil centre forward was one of the top goal scorers of the tournament with five goals despite his team's elimination in the quarterfinals. Leonardo likes to play on the left and is effective in holding the ball up front. At home, he has been compared to Argentina's Sergio Aguero. He is currently one of the main sources of goals for Santos, and the club expects to sell him for a high price. Earlier this year, Santos reportedly rejected an 11-million euro offer from West Ham for the striker.

OR ISRAELOV

The 18-year-old Israel defender is one of the reasons why his team reached the third place in the tournament in its debut participation. Nearly perfect in the air throughout the U-20 World Cup, Israelov can also break lines and work as a team leader. Israelov is also a strong passer with either foot, which surely makes him an interesting asset for modern coaches. He plays for Hapoel Tel Aviv and Transfermarkt believes he is worth 300,000 euros.

KIM JOON-HONG

The 20-year-old South Korea goalkeeper was a star in his team's 1-0 victory against Nigeria in the quarterfinals and kept his team in contention with a series of stunning saves in the semifinal against Italy. The 1.90-meter tall (6'2 feet) Kim plays for Gimcheon Sangmu, a second-division team of his home country. Transfermarkt estimates he is worth 150,000 euros. AP

