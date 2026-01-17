Windhoek [Namibia], January 16 (ANI): Fantastic half-centuries from Faisal Shinozada, Khalid Ahmadzai and Uzairullah Niazai, and a strong bowling effort helped Afghanistan defeat South Africa in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in Windhoek on Friday.

Batting first, opener Khaild Ahmadzai played a superb knock of 74 runs off 102 balls, including six fours and one six. Uzairullah Niazai remained unbeaten on 51 with as many deliveries.

Also Read | UK Police Chief Craig Guildford Who Recommended Ban of Soccer Fans of Israeli Team Maccabi Tel Aviv Retires.

Faisal Khan top-scored with 81 off 95 balls, along with 10 boundaries, as Afghanistan posted 266/8 in 50 overs. For South Africa, Bayanda Majola (3/59) and Corne Botha (3/45) were among the wicket-takers.

In response, Jason Rowles' fighting 98 off 93 balls, with the help of nine fours and three sixes, went in vain as South Africa were bundled out for 238 in 47.4 overs. Abdul Aziz (2/49) and Khatir Stanikzai (2/46) shone with the ball as Afghanistan stunned South Africa by 28 runs.

Also Read | India's Likely Playing XI for 3rd ODI vs New Zealand: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Indore.

The defending champions, Australia, started their campaign on a winning note after they defeated Ireland in their opening fixture.

Batting first, Ireland were restricted to 235/7 in 50 overs. Robert O'Brien played a crucial knock of 79 runs off 98 balls, along with nine fours. Wicketkeeper-batter Freddie Ogilby scored 49 off 83 deliveries, with the help of four boundaries. With the ball, Charles Lachmund (3/41) registered brilliant figures for Australia.

Chasing 236 runs, Steven Hogan played a match-winning knock of 115 off 111 deliveries, including 11 fours and one six, as the defending champions chased down the target in 39.4 overs.

England beat Pakistan by 37 runs in the seventh match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. Batting first, England were restricted to 210 in 46.5 overs. Middle-order batter Caleb Falconer top-scored with 66 off 73 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes.

For Pakistan, Ahmed Hussain (3/38), Ali Raza (2/36), Abdul Subhan (2/24), and Momin Qamar (2/45) had outstanding figures with the ball.

Defending 211, England bowlers produced a sensational performance, bundling out Pakistan for 173 in 46.3 overs and winning the contest by 37 runs.

Alex Green (2/21), James Minto (2/23), Manny Lumsden (1/30), Farhan Ahmed (1/37), and Ralphie Albert (2/23) showcased commendable effort with the ball. For Pakistan, captain Farah Yousaf played a fighting knock of 65 runs off 86 deliveries, including three fours and four sixes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)