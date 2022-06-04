Brussels [Belgium], June 4 (ANI): A double goal from Memphis Depay powered the Netherlands to a comfortable 4-1 win over Belgium in their Group D encounter of the ongoing UEFA Nations League, here at the King Baudouin Stadium, on Friday.

With this win, the Netherlands ended their 25 years of loss against Belgium. It also ended Belgium's almost six-year unbeaten record at their home ground.

The match began with both sides struggling to score a goal. It was in the 40th minute when Steven Bergwijn placed a goal and gave the Netherlands a half-time lead. Resuming the game after the break, Depay added another goal to the scoresheet in the 51st minute.

Denzel Dumfries then netted a goal in the 61st minute, which was followed by Depay's another blow to Belgium in the 65th minute, providing the Netherlands with a lead of 4-0.

It was during the stoppage time when Michy Batshuayi struck for Belgium and placed one goal but it was too late, as the Netherlands claimed the victory by 4-1.

The Netherlands will now be going up against Wales on June 9 while Belgium will be facing Poland on the same day. (ANI)

