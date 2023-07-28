Nyon (Switzerland), Jul 28 (AP) Italy and Turkey have asked to co-host soccer's 2032 European Championship for which they are the only bidders, UEFA said Friday.

The two soccer federations were competing in the bidding contest that is scheduled for an Oct. 10 vote by UEFA executive committee members.

UEFA said it will now work with the two federations to ensure their joint bid meets all the requirements for the 24-team tournament.

Turkey is also bidding to host the 2028 edition though that has long been expected to go to the joint bid by the four United Kingdom federations and Ireland.

Both hosting awards are due to be made on Oct. 10. (AP) AM

