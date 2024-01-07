Cuttack, Jan 7 (PTI) Mumbai Khiladis registered their second victory of the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho, edging past Rajasthan Warriors 29-27 here on Sunday.

In an evenly-contested match, the Khiladis prevailed with a strong defensive show in the final turn.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Emirates Cup Third Round Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Warriors began on an impressive note, with their first batch of Satej Patil, Vrushab Wagh and Vijay Hajare gaining three dream run points.

Notably, Hajare frustrated the Khiladis' attackers, as he spent a minute and 45 seconds on the mat.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Huddersfield, FA Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Emirates Cup Third Round Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Khiladis eliminated two more players in the turn and carried a 10-3 advantage into Turn 2.

However, the Warriors bounced back swiftly in Turn 2, sending back two Mumbai batches and a player from the third.

The Warriors managed to collect two dream run points but continued to trial 12-17 going into the second innings.

The Warriors' first batch in Turn 3 missed out on a dream run point by just seven seconds. While their second batch did not get a dream run point either, a player from their third batch was sent back, as the Khiladis sensed a way back into the game.

Meanwhile, Sreejesh S added four more attacking points to the four he had from the first innings.

The Khiladis' defenders took complete advantage of the glimmer of hope that their attackers gifted them, as the Warriors eliminated the Khiladi's first batch early to come close to winning the fixture.

Yet, the second batch of Gajanan Shengal, Sreejesh S and P Siva Reddy presented a sharp defensive show, clasping three dream run points. With Siva Reddy staying unbeaten, he gave his side the success.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)