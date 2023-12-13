Hosts and defending champions Odisha Juggernauts will take on Rajasthan Warriors in the lung opener of the Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 which will kick off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha, from December 24, 2023. Meanwhile, runners-up in the inaugural season, Telugu Yoddhas aim to go one step further as they face Mumbai Khiladis in their Season 2 opener in the second match of the day. Both teams will clash twice during the 30-match league stage, scheduled to be played between December 24 and January 9, 2024. PKL 2023: Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Shrikanth Jadhav Massive Super 10 Helps Bengal Warriors To Inflict a First Loss for Patna Pirates.

Promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India, Season 2 of Ultimate Kho Kho will witness high-octane matches and thrilling action especially after its successful inaugural season. The league has recently become the first Indian sports league to secure Series A funding from UK-based BNP Group.

Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 Fixture

The six-team tournament comprises Chennai Quick Guns (owned by KLO Sports), Gujarat Giants (Adani Sportsline), Mumbai Khiladis (Janhavi Dhariwal Balan, Punit Balan and Badshah), Odisha Juggernauts (Government of Odisha), Rajasthan Warriors (Capri Global Group) and Telugu Yoddhas (GMR Sports) will play on a basis of double round robin in the league stage. Top-4 teams will qualify for the semi-finals to be played on January 11, 2024. The final will be played on January 13, 2024. FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023: India Beat Netherlands 4–3 in Thrilling Quarterfinal.

"We're thrilled to kick off Season 2 of Ultimate Kho Kho, building on the incredible momentum of the inaugural season. With high-octane matches, exciting new talent, and a growing fanbase, we're committed to making this season even bigger and better. This league is more than just a competition; it's a platform to showcase the power and agility of Kho Kho, inspire the next generation of athletes, and contribute to the development of a vibrant sports ecosystem in India,” commented Vishal Sharma, League Director and COO of Ultimate Kho Kho.

