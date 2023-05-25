Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 25 (ANI): Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is set to bring back world-class table tennis action to India as the Season 4 of the league will start on July 13.

A release said UTT has witnessed the emergence of talents such as Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra with their impressive performances in previous editions. It has also seen the participation of several global stars including Austria's reigning European champion Sofia Polcanova (World No. 12), Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Cheng I-Ching (World No. 9) of Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong's two-time World Championship medallist Wong Chun Ting and World No. 11 Doo Hoi Kem.

All the UTT season 4 matches will be live-streamed on JioCinema and the broadcast will be available on Sports18.

The franchise-based league promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India, is scheduled from July 13 to 30 at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

Talking about the association, Vita Dani, who is co-owner of UTT, said they have seen impressive growth of the sport and a rise in its popularity with the first three seasons. (ANI)

