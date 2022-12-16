Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 16 (ANI): Defending champions India will face first-time finalists Bangladesh in the finals of the 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind being played here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on December 17.

India is unbeaten in the tournament while Bangladesh lost to India and Sri Lanka in the round-robin matches. Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in the crucial semifinals to book their place in the finals while India cruised past South Africa to qualify for their third consecutive final of the World Cup.

India, who have been champions in the previous two editions of the World Cup beating Pakistan on both occasions, will look forward to making a hat trick and clinching their third consecutive title. They are high on confidence after winning all the league matches and the semifinals with huge margins while making use of their full squad with all 17 players playing at least one match each. The batting lineup is in good form with India scoring 300 plus scores on two occasions in this edition of the T20 World Cup which also includes the 337 in the semifinals against South Africa.

Indian all-rounder Sunil Ramesh of Karnataka has been in outstanding form scoring two centuries while being the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with his teammate and Indian team captain Ajay Kumar Reddy. Sunil has 233 runs from 4 innings and is the third top run scorer of the tournament. Deepak Malik has also scored a ton in the tournament while Prakash Jayaramaiah and captain Ajay Kumar Reddy are also in good form making the middle order strong. Ajay Kumar Reddy also leads the bowling charts of the tournament with 6 wickets along with Sunil Ramesh. Both all-rounders will be key for India's winning chances.

"The team is in good form and that definitely gives us confidence moving into the finals. However, this is cricket and you never know what happens on the ground so we cannot be relaxed. The team is leaving no stone unturned to give in their best in the finals against Bangladesh. I am proud of my team and irrespective of whatever the results are we as a team will remain together and fight whatever situation arises for us in the finals. Bangladesh are a good team and we are expecting a very competitive match", said Ajay Kumar Reddy, Team India's captain in an official statement released by Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI).

Bangladesh will rely on their top order to do the bulk of the scoring with openers Salman and Md. Ashiqur Rahman is in terrific form. Salman has scored 348 runs from 6 innings that comprises 3 half-centuries and one century while Ashiqur Rahman has scored 313 runs that include 2 half centuries and a century. They are the top two scorers in the tournament. They will be taking the field against India in confidence after beating Sri Lanka in the semifinals who had beaten them in the league encounter. (ANI)

