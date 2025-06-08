Sports News | UP: Cricketer Rinku Singh Gets Engaged to SP MP Priya Saroj in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jun 8 (PTI) Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj got engaged on Sunday in a grand ceremony graced by a host of prominent political figures.

The engagement, held at a hotel in the capital city, was attended by top SP leaders, including party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, MP Dimple Yadav.

Also Read | Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Anmol Kings Halar At Top Spot in Fourth Edition.

Other notable attendees included senior politicians Rajeev Shukla, Jaya Bachchan, Shivpal Yadav, Rajgopal Yadav, and cricketer Bhuvnesh Kumar.

Speaking to the media after the event, SP MP Awadhesh Prasad extended his warm wishes to the couple. "I have come to give my wishes to the couple. I hope that they have a happy future," he said.

Also Read | Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Final Match? Here's the Possibility of Barcelona Youngster Featuring in Starting XI.

Rinku Singh, a popular figure in Indian cricket, played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the recently concluded 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Saroj is a first-time Member of Parliament, having won the Machhlishahr seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket in the 2024 general elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)