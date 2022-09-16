Lillehammer (Norway), Sep 16 (PTI) World No. 2 Casper Ruud expectedly was too good for India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran, giving Norway a 1-0 lead in the World Group I First Round Davis Cup tie here on Friday.

Ruud, who finished runner-up at the US Open after going down to Carlos Alcaraz on Monday, turned up for national duty four days later and did the job for his team. He beat the 335-ranked Indian 6-1, 6-4 in one hour and two minutes.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo is Important For Us Despite Lack of Playing Time at Manchester United, Says Portugal Boss Fernando Santos.

After being totally outplayed in the first set, Prajnesh lifted his game in the second to make Ruud's task tougher. While the Indian failed to get a break point, his more accomplished opponent converted three out of the five opportunities he got.

The opening singles was a foregone conclusion but India remain very much in the tie with the other Norway players nowhere near Ruud's league.

Also Read | Roger Federer Retirement: Hansal Mehta Shares Hilarious Farewell Tweet on the Tennis Legend Using Arbaaz Khan’s Pic.

The second singles between 325-ranked Viktor Durasovic and India number one Ramkumar Ramnathan will be played later on Friday.

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni will be taking on Ruud and Durasovic in the crucial doubles rubber on Saturday. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)