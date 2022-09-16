Portugal national football team coach Fernando Santos stressed that Cristiano Ronaldo is still an important part of his side despite lack of playing time in Manchester United. The star attacker has received a call up to the Portuguese squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Czech Republic and Spain. Ronaldo has not been at his best form this season at United as he has only scored one goal in eight matches across all competitions. Dani Alves Calls Cristiano Ronaldo a 'Bastard', Names Portuguese Star as 'Toughest Opponent Ever'

Portugal will resume their Nations League 2022-23 journey on September 24 when they face off against Czech Republic. Ahead of this match, Santos said: "I have absolutely no worries about Ronaldo’s lack of playing time for Manchester United." Later he added: "As with any player I have to work out what the situation is with him. But I don’t think anyone has any doubts that Ronaldo continues to be of great importance to the national team."

The 37-year-old has been struggling to find a rhythm under new United boss Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese star has only started twice so far for the Premier League outfit this term. He has opened his goal scoring account for the season with a penalty against Sheriff in the Europa League this week.

