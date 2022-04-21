Chicago, Apr 21 (AP) The United States will play 24th-ranked Morocco on June 1 in an exhibition at Cincinnati, the first of six warmup matches for the Americans ahead of the World Cup.

The No 15 US also is planning a friendly for June 5, followed by a pair of matches in the CONCACAF Nations League, at home against 170th-ranked Grenada on June 11 and three days later at No 74 El Salvador. Exhibitions are intended for September 23 and 27.

Also Read | DC vs PBKS Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Produce Complete Display To Return To Winning Ways.

Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the US opens Group B against Scotland, Wales or Ukraine on November 21. The Americans face No 5 England four days later and meet 21st-ranked Iran on November 29.

Morocco, in its second straight World Cup and sixth overall, opens Group F against 16th-ranked Croatia on November 23, plays No. 2 Belgium four days later and faces No 38 Canada on December 1.

Also Read | Angers vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

The match, announced on Wednesday, will be at TQL Stadium, where the U.S. beat Mexico 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier in November. The US last played an African opponent in a July 2017 exhibition against Ghana, a 2-1 American win at East Hartford, Connecticut. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)