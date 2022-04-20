Paris Saint Germain will look to regain their Ligue 1 title back when they travel to take on Angers in the latest round of fixtures. The clash will be played at the Raymond Kopa Stadium in Angers on April 20, 2022 (late Wednesday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for Angers vs SG, Ligue 1 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PSG 2-1 Marseille, Ligue 2021-22: Neymar, Kylian Mbappe Hand Paris Saint-Germain Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Real Madrid were beaten to the league title last year by Lille but are once again set to win their domestic league. The Parisians have a 15-point lead at the top of the table and can secure the championship with a win or by matching Marseille’s result. However, they will have to do so without Lionel Messi, who is injured. Meanwhile, Angers are five points above the relegation zone and aiming for a win to move clear of it.

When is Angers vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Angers vs PSG match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Raymond Kopa Stadium in Clermont-Ferrand on April 21, 2022 (Thursday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Angers vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. VH1 is likely to telecast the game on TV.

Angers vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the Angers Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

