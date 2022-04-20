Delhi Capitals (119/1) defeated Punjab Kings (115) by nine wickets in match 32 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium. PBKS batters struggled throughout and were not able to get going as DC bowlers were relentless in their approach. The spinners did the bulk of the damage for Delhi and the batters cased down a relatively easy score. DC vs PBKS Clash in IPL 2022 To Go Ahead Despite Positive COVID-19 Cases.

After being asked to bat first, Punjab Kings had a difficult time with the bat. Delhi Capitals' bowlers were relentless as they overwhelmed PBKS and restricted them to a below-par score on a good batting surface. In reply, Delhi Capitals batters had no real trouble in chasing the score and returned to winning ways.

DC vs PBKS Stat Highlights in IPL 2022

# Nathan Ellis played his first game of IPL 2022

# Punjab Kings (115) registered the lowest score in IPL 2022

# David Warner-Prithvi Shaw registered a 4th consecutive 50+ run partnership

# David Warner scored his 53rd fifty in IPL

# Prtihvi Shaw completed 1500 runs in IPL

# Prithvi Shar surpassed 2000 runs in T20 cricket

# DC (81/0) registered the highest powerplay score in IPL 2022

Both teams will now turn their attention towards their upcoming fixtures in IPL 2022. Delhi Capitals have a quick turnaround as after a day’s rest they return back to action against high-flying Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have a lengthy layoff before taking on struggling Chennai Super Kings.

