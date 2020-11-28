Madrid, Nov 28 (AP) Valladolid conceded a late penalty kick in drawing with Levante 1-1 on Friday, missing a chance to win its third in a row after a winless start in the Spanish league.

It was the fifth consecutive 1-1 result for Levante, which hasn't won in eight matches and remains at the bottom.

Marcos André put Valladolid ahead in the 57th minute and José Campaña equalized for the visitors by converting an 83rd-minute penalty kick.

Valladolid, owned by Brazil great Ronaldo, was winless in its first eight matches before pulling off consecutive victories against Athletic Bilbao and Granada. It is in 17th place.

Levante, which had lost three consecutive matches before its series of draws, is in 18th place.

League leader Real Sociedad hosts third-placed Villarreal on Sunday. (AP)

