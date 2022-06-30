Madrid, Jun 30 (AP) Ernesto Valverde is officially back as Athletic Bilbao's coach.

The Spanish club made the announcement on Thursday, five days after new president Jon Uriarte was elected and pledged to bring Valverde back for his third stint as coach.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of 5th Test Against England, Jasprit Bumrah To Captain India.

Another candidate for Bilbao's presidency, Iñaki Arechabaleta, promised to bring back Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa for a second stint at the club that fields only players from the northern Basque Country region bordering with France.

The 58-year-old Valverde has not coached since he was fired from Barcelona in January 2020. Barcelona let him go despite having won back-to-back Spanish leagues and the Copa del Rey, and with his team still leading the league.

Also Read | ISL 2022-23 Transfers: FC Goa Sign Goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh on Two-Year Contract.

A former player, Valverde coached Athletic to a club record 306 games in 2003-05 and 2013-17. He has also coached Valencia, Olympiakos, Villarreal and Espanyol.

Athletic finished in eighth place in the Spanish league last season, just outside the European qualification places. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)