Jakarta, Aug 19 (PTI) Indian golfer Vani Kapoor made amends for a crippling first round of 78 by carding a 2-under 70 on the second day of the Simone Asia Pacific Cup here.

Vani, the only Indian to shoot an under par score, lies T-19th in the individual standings with one more round remaining in the event.

Diksha Dagar (74-75) and Amandeep Drall (72-77) were T-21 and Gaurika Bishnoi (77-74) was 29th.

Vani had a steady round with two birdies and no bogeys.

Philippines' Princess Mary Superal (66-71) outdid her more illustrious rivals to snatch a surprise one-shot lead after the second round at the Pondok Indah Golf Course.

In the team standings, Vani and Amandeep were nine-over and T-9th, while Diksha and here partner Gaurika were 12-over to be T-14th from among the 22 teams.

South Korea grabbed the top-two spots in the team standings. Team Korea 2 featuring Lee and Ryu was in first place on nine-under overall, just two shots ahead of Kim and Hwang of Team Korea 1.

The 25-year-old Superal, who started the day one shot off the pace, carded one-under-par 71 after making two birdies to offset a bogey to reach the 36-hole mark at seven-under 137.

She is one shot ahead of New Zealand's Lydia Ko (66-72). The world number four, Ko, battled to an even-par 72 following a roller-coaster day. She had three birdies and as many bogeys.

Bomee Lee (67-72) of South Korea also shot a 72 to sit a further stroke back on 139, while compatriots So Yeon Ryu (65-75) and Hyo Joo Kim (72-68) were tied for fourth on matching 140s after going through contrasting fortunes.

While Kim fought back gallantly with a sparkling 68, Ryu stumbled to a 75 after marking her scorecard with five birdies, two bogeys and three double bogeys.

