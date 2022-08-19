Manchester United have set their sights on Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco as the Premier League club want to add some firepower to the attacking front before the summer transfer window shuts down. According to The Telegraph, the Belgian international is among the top targets of the Red Devils if they fail to bring in Christian Pulisic and Antony. Erik Ten Hag, after taking charge at Old Trafford, is on course of building a squad like Manchester City and Liverpool possess. After missing out on UEFA Champions League spot due to sixth finish in the Premier League standings last season, the club management have been keen on roping in some top talents from this summer market. Casemiro Transfer News: Manchester United Close to Signing Real Madrid Star

Meanwhile, the name of Yannick Carrasco is among Manchester United's summer transfer targets after the Premier League outfit seem to missing out on their long-term prospect Antony and Chelsea's Christian Pulisic. According to the reports from The Telegraph, Carrasco would be allowed to leave Wanda Metropolitano for £26 million this summer. The 28-year-old attacker is one of the under-rated forwards in Europe who regularly features in the playing XI of Belgium national team along side stars like Kevin de Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois. The Red Devils are expected to submit an official offer to Atletico Madrid in the coming days as Ten Hag believes the player could be useful for him this season amid goal-crisis.

Earlier, United reignited the pursuit of their long-time target Antony, with considering to submit a fresh bid for the ace Brazilian winger. Ajax rejected the first and second offer of the Red Devils as the Dutch club don't want to part with the forward this summer. United coach Ten Hag is personally involved in completing the move of Antony as they have a special bond due to the manager's stint at Ajax. Amid this, Man United also contacted Chelsea for a potential transfer of Christian Pulisic who also wants a move away from Stamford Bridge due to lack of playing time.