Pune, Oct 21 (PTI) Veer Ahlawat returned a solid five-under 61 despite a double bogey to grab a one shot lead at the Pune Open Golf Championship, here on Friday.

Veer is now one shot clear of overnight leader and second placed Delhi golfer Kapil Kumar, who carded a three-under 63 at the Poona Club Golf Course.

Chandigarh's Ajeetesh Sandhu along with Sri Lankan N Thangaraja were tied third with identical overall scores of 13-Under 185.

However, it was Noida's Rashid Khan who stole the show on Friday, carding the day's best round of nine-under 57 to jump 32 spots to be tied fifth with Delhi's Kshitij Naveed Kaul.

The city of Pune has been experiencing heavy rains for the last few days as a result of which some stretches at the Poona Club Golf Course were water logged. For the same reason, hole number five was reduced from a Par-4 to a Par-3 and number six was not played.

Therefore, 17 holes constituted round three and the par for the course in round three was 66 instead of the regular 71.

"I was level par after the 6th and was playing steady. However, the birdies on the 7th and 9th helped me gain confidence and continue with the momentum for the next three holes. The double bogey on the 17th was just unfortunate, but the birdies on the 15th and 18th holes kept me in business," said Veer.

Overnight leader Kapil Kumar had a sedate round and slipped a position on the leaderboard to be placed second with an overall score of 14-Under 184.

