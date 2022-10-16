Namibia registered a historic win as they defeated Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the opening fixture of Group A at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. This is the third biggest win by runs for an Associate team versus a full-member team in T20Is. The Namibian bowlers were sensational as they got the better of the defending Asia Cup champions. Meanwhile, fans searching for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group Stage Points Table, scroll down below for details. ICC T20 World Cup 2022: History and Past Winners List of the World T20 Cricket Tournament Ahead of the Upcoming Edition in Australia.

Eight teams out of 16 which include defending champions Australia, New Zealand, England, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have already qualified for the Super 12 stage automatically based on their rank among the top 8 from the previous edition of the T20I World Cup held in 2021. Meanwhile, the remaining eight teams; Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Ireland, UAE, Netherlands, Namibia and Scotland will have to navigate through round 1 to secure their berth in the super 12 stages. Two separate groups A and B have been sorted in the first round 1 with each group consisting of four teams. Sri Lanka along with Namibia, Netherlands and UAE will form group A. While, the rest of the four teams will be placed in group B. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule Pictures For Free Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Team-wise Fixtures, Time Table Photos With Match Timings in IST.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group Stage Points Table

Group A

Sr No Team Matches Won Loss Draw Points NRR 1 Namibia 1 1 0 0 2 2.750 2 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 UAE 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 -2.750

Group B

Sr No Team Matches Won Loss Draw Points NRR 1 West Indies 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0

In the round 1 group stage, each team will play the other three teams from their group, once. For each win, two points will be granted to the team who emerges victorious. If the match ends in a tie or abandons due to rain, each team will get one point. The top two teams on the points table from groups A and B of round 1 will make it to the next round of the marquee event and join the other eight teams who have direct qualification for the super 12 stages. The bottom two teams from each group will get disqualified from the tournament and fly back to their home countries.

