PSG are set to take on newly promoted Ajaccio in Ligue 1 2022-23. The Parisians have achieved considerable success this season and expectedly find themselves at the top of the table. They would now take on a side who are 18th on the table with only two wins from 11 games. Ajaccio would take some confidence from the fact that they managed to pull off a draw against Troyes in their last match. PSG on the other hand, got the better of Marseille in their last match. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Being Dropped From Manchester United’s Squad Against Chelsea, Writes ‘Giving In to the Pressure Is Not an Option’

A big development is that PSG would not have the services of Neymar in this game. The Brazilian, who has been consistent this season, has been suspended. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe would aim to continue their good form in this match, which PSG are expected to win. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Ajaccio vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Ajaccio vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be played at Stade Francois Coty. The game will be held on October 22, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Ajaccio vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Ajaccio vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 match live on Viacom18 channels since it is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Ajaccio vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Viacom18 is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Ajaccio vs PSG match on Voot Select app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2022 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).