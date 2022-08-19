Jeju (South Korea), Aug 19 (PTI) In-form Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat shot a round full of birdies to move to top 10 at the halfway stage at the International Series Korea here on Friday.

The in-form Ahlawat, who was T-12 last week in Singapore, added 5-under 66 with eight birdies against three bogeys, to first round 70.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: These Three Youngsters Can Emerge As Next Superstars After IND vs PAK Clash at T20 Cricket Tournament.

He is currently 6-under and tied-fifth and four shots behind co-leaders Bio Kim (63) and Taehook Ok (64) of Korea.

Gaganjeet Bhullar, on the other hand, who won the Mandiri Indonesia Open three weeks ago, also closed the round in style with an approach from 179 yards for an eagle on the Par-4 ninth, his closing hole of the day.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Premier League Giants Identify Yannick Carrasco as Potential Alternative to Christian Pulisic, Antony.

Bhullar compiled a 6-under 65 and made up for his first round 1-over 72.

At 5-under, Bhullar is tied-12th and is the second best Indian golfer in the event behind compatriot Ahlawat.

Another Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia followed up his first round 68 with a 70 and at 4-under he is T-16 as only two other Indians Rashid Khan (70-71) and Shiv Kapur (68-74) made the cut.

Chawrasia, teeing off from the 10th, had a rough start with three bogeys in his first eight holes. However, a birdie on 18th, his ninth, turned the tide in his favour.

He also birdied the second and then had three birdies in a row from fourth to sixth. A dropped shot on ninth left a sour taste but he finished with 70.

Meanwhile, Indians who missed the cut included Ajeetesh Sandhu (72-73), Rahil Gangjee (73-73), Viraj Madappa (70-78), Honey Baisoya (71-77), S Chikkarangappa (72-79), and Jyoti Randhawa (70-79).

Hanbyeol Kim from Korea fired a 66 and is two shots back, while his compatriot Yoseop Seo returned the same score and is one stroke further adrift.

Korean Taeho Kim (66), Ahlawat (66) American Trevor Simsby (69), South Africans Justin Harding (70) and Ian Snyman (70), and first-round leader Pavit Tangkamolprasert from Thailand (73) are six under for the tournament.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)